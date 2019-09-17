Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Joint List Ayman Odeh casts his ballot: Let us fight for peace, equality

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh casts his ballot in Haifa on Tuesday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 10:08
Joint List leader Ayman Odeh votes, September 17, 2019

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh votes, September 17, 2019. (photo credit: JOINT LIST)

"I feel the energy in the public," said Odeh. "We can bring about a historic achievement. I call on every voter to come to the polling station with friends and family. Every vote for the Joint List will allow us to fight for peace, equality and social justice for everyone. We will continue to fight the crime epidemic, for master plans and budgets for education and infrastructure. No one will give us the influence and rights that we deserve, we need to take them by ourselves."

Read more about Ayman Odeh.


