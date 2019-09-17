Joint List Ayman Odeh casts his ballot: Let us fight for peace, equality

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh casts his ballot in Haifa on Tuesday morning.



"I feel the energy in the public," said Odeh. "We can bring about a historic achievement. I call on every voter to come to the polling station with friends and family. Every vote for the Joint List will allow us to fight for peace, equality and social justice for everyone. We will continue to fight the crime epidemic, for master plans and budgets for education and infrastructure. No one will give us the influence and rights that we deserve, we need to take them by ourselves."

