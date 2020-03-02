The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Joint List's Heba Yazbak: Joint list is against racism

The Joint List is my voice and your voice together against the incitement in favor of national, civil and sectoral equality

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 2, 2020 13:02
MK Heba Yazbak of UAL-Balad (photo credit: Courtesy)
MK Heba Yazbak of UAL-Balad
(photo credit: Courtesy)
"The Joint List is my voice and your voice together against the incitement in favor of national, civil and sectoral equality. This is the only real Left here, and the answer to anyone who is interested in a joint life. 16 shared mandates - great power against racism," MK Heba Yazbak tweeted after voting on Monday.
Yazbak is the youngest to serve as a member of Knesset, and is currently a member of the Joint List party.

In early February, a special expanded nine justice panel of the High Court of Justice, green-lighted Heba Yazbak, by a narrow 5-4 vote, to run for the Knesset with the Israeli-Arab Joint List despite her statements against Israel and the IDF.
She had petitioned to the High Court to intervene after the Central Election Committee disqualified her.
While normally only three justices hear a case, nine justices are reserved for issues of major constitutional importance.
In February, Likud lawyer Avi Halevi told the High Court that Yazbak had more than crossed the line with her public statements and posts supporting terrorists Samir Kuntar and Dalal Mughrabi and refusing to repudiate physical resistance against the IDF.
In addition, a number of Israeli-Arabs have been indicted and convicted for statements or actions against Israel, but these politicians do not get to the point of running.
While her statements were condemned as highly problematic by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, a state attorney told the High Court that her statements could be interpreted in different ways.
As long as one of the ways that her statements could be interpreted was directed at a more general support for the idea of Israel as “a state of its citizens” instead of having certain Jewish values trump certain secular democratic values, the state lawyer said she could not be disqualified.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article


