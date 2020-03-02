The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

King Bibi Netanyahu, the magician – analysis

One conclusion from these elections: Tibi scares Israelis more than Erdogan.

By HERB KEINON  
MARCH 2, 2020 22:40
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The coalition may not yet be in the bag, but after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's impressive showing in Monday's election, it can now be said with complete certainty: the man is a political magician.
After already serving as prime minister for 14 years, 11 of them consecutively; just two weeks before the start of a trial on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud; with a good part – but by no means all – of the media against him; with a bevy of former security chiefs and diplomats declaring his continued rule would endanger democracy -- Netanyahu again defeated the odds and pulled out what, according to the exit polls, looks like a victory.
His path to building a coalition will not be easy, but with all the parties – and the public – sick of elections, this time Netanyahu is definitely in the driver's seat and should be able to pick up the seat or two he needs to finally give Israel a government.
And the key to his political magic is the fact that Netanyahu is simply a consummate campaigner.
No one campaigns better than Netanyahu. No one. He has energy, charisma, and a once-in-a-generation ability to talk to his voters at eye level. He knows what buttons to press – Jewish and Zionist pride, fear of the Left – and he presses them better than anyone else.
He also has a record of achievements over the last decade – in security, diplomacy and the economy – on which to lean. Most people, if they are able to look beyond their personal opinion of the prime minister, believe the country truly is in a much better place across a wide range of metrics than it was before he regained power in 2009.
And what about the indictments? Monday's results show that for a majority of the nation, the indictments don't bother them that much. Either they don't believe Netanyahu is corrupt, or – if they do – they don't think it warrants throwing a leader of his stature out the window.
To a certain degree, Netanyahu – ironically – owes part of this victory to Gideon Sa'ar. Yes, Sa'ar, the Likud MK who challenged him in December in the Likud primaries. That race forced Netanyahu out into the field – going night after night to Likud parlor meetings from Karmiel to Bat Yam, Tiberias to Dimona, to ensure a landslide victory.
He won that landslide victory, and in the process reconnected with a base that he had largely abandoned in the campaign before the September elections. Before those elections he only sparingly waded out to the people, opting to speak from behind his desk via Facebook, rather than in front of hundreds of people at Likud rallies.
The primary campaign reignited in Netanyahu a fondness for the campaign trail, and the 70-year-old candidate hit it with a vengeance, given two, three, even four rallies a day. Touching his base, firing them up, and being fired up by them in return. Gantz, 10 years his junior but without supporters with a history of decades of allegiance to the party whom he could feed off, could not compete.
Election turnout was the key to this round, with the Likud identifying early on that its path to victory ran through bringing the traditional Likud supporters – many of them who stayed home or grazed in other fields in September – out to the polls and back home.
While Blue and White tried to lure voters from the “soft right,” Netanyahu focused on just getting the Likud voters out to vote. The campaign rallies helped him do it.
In retrospect, the most important single event of the campaign – and the one that led to Netanyahu's impressive showing  – was not the high-profile release of US President Donald Trump's “Deal of the Century,” nor Netanyahu’s promise of annexation, nor his winning the return of Naama Issachar from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The most significant event of the campaign took place just a few hours before Trump's roll out of his plan in the White House on January 28, when Netanyahu announced that he was withdrawing his request to the Knesset for immunity.
That surprise decision came just hours before the Knesset plenum was to vote to form a House Committee that would then debate and – in all probability – reject Netanyahu's immunity request. This process would have kept Netanyahu's legal issue at the top of the public agenda for days, if not weeks.
But in one swoop, Netanyahu removed that threat, withdrawing his request. Netanyahu's legal issues were soon overtaken by other issues – the situation in Gaza, the coronavirus – and as much as Blue and White tried, it failed to turn the indictments into the issue of the election.
Blue and White –whose entire campaign centered on the suitability for high office of a man accused of malfeasance – lost its marquee issue.
Netanyahu still has a long road ahead: Remember, his party was the largest party after the April elections, and the right-wing bloc seemingly had the government in its pocket, yet he was unable to finish the deal. But on Tuesday night he is at the strongest he has been politically since the night of the first election back in April.
Both the Likud and Blue and White parties brought actors from the outside to star in their campaign: Netanyahu brought in Joint Arab List MK Ahmad Tibi, and Blue and White deployed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Netanyahu tried to scare the voters by saying that if they voted for Gantz, they would put the keys to the country squarely in the hands of Tibi, since Blue and White could not mathematically form a government without support of his party.
And Gantz's slogan was simple: either vote for Gantz, or get Israel's version of Erdogan – the Turkish leader who has led that country perilously close to autocratic rule.
The country, it seems, was not convinced that Netanyahu is Erdogan. It was afraid, however, that a vote for Gantz would give Tibi and the Joint List inordinate power. One conclusion from these elections: Tibi scares Israelis more than Erdogan.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Elections Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A time to heal after Israel's third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 How Iran’s regime spread coronavirus to the Middle East
An Iranian boy gestures as he wears protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus in Tehran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by