Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein casts his ballot: Don't waste your vote

Knesset Speaker and member of the Likud party Yuli Edelstein cast his ballot in Herzliya on Tuesday morning, according to Walla! news.



"Don't act with indifference, the government is not guaranteed," said Edelstein. "Don't waste your vote, it already happened in April with a loss of 270,000 votes. Come and do everything in order that a Likud government headed by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will continue to lead the state in the coming years as well."



