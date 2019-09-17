Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein casts his ballot: Don't waste your vote

Knesset Speaker and member of the Likud party Yuli Edelstein cast his ballot in Herzliya on Tuesday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 09:44
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein votes, September 17, 2019

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein votes, September 17, 2019. (photo credit: Courtesy)

"Don't act with indifference, the government is not guaranteed," said Edelstein. "Don't waste your vote, it already happened in April with a loss of 270,000 votes. Come and do everything in order that a Likud government headed by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will continue to lead the state in the coming years as well."


