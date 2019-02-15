Labor party launches free-of-charge Shabbat Bus Project, Shas petitions

Labor's Shabbat bus .
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Labor party has officially launched the Shabbat Bus Project, bringing public transportation on Shabbat, free of charge, to a different city every week.
Citing the success of public transportation running on Shabbat for the first time in Tiberias last week, the party has announced that it will operate a bus on Shabbat, enabling the secular and traditional public to enjoy public transportation on the day of rest.
"Hundreds of thousands of citizens are unwilling to pay thousands of shekels for taxis or to stay in curfew in homes. The time has come to promote public transportation on Shabbat in Israel," the party's statement said.
Speaking at a conference on Tuesday, Labor head Avi Gabbay stated that the Labor party will work to legalize public transportation in Israel.
"What happened last week in Tiberias will happen in other secular cities. It's social, it's economic and it's right," Labor's Shabbat Bus Project announcement read. "The Labor Party is committed to promoting public transportation on Shabbat."
The first bus will begin operating Friday February 15, in the city of Rishon Letzion.
Reacting to a petition by the ultra-orthodox Shas party to stop the initiative, Labor responded by saying that "Shas will not decide whether there will be public transportation on Shabbat," adding that "this is not a defiance against any population, but a social need."
Gabbay wrote on Twitter that Shas's petition will not stop them and that he is committed to the bus running on this Shabbat and many more buses running after the election.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>