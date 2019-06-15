Liberman: We support a unity gov't with Likud, Blue and White

Avigdor Liberman, chairman of Yisrael Beytenu in conversation with the Jerusalem Post.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former defense minister and head of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman said on Saturday evening that he will act after the elections towards a united government led by the Likud that would also include the Blue and White party.
"They want a haredi [ultra-Orthodox]-halachic government," Liberman said. "I was astonished to see the contemptible race of Gantz and Netanyahu who would surrender more to the haredim. We will impose a government with the Likud and with Blue and White. We will do everything in order to block a haredi government."
"We hope to reach a state in which no one can create a government without us," Liberman continued.
Liberman went on to comment on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stances towards terrorists in the country. "During his campaign, the prime minister spoke about a death penalty for terrorists, and he was the one who torpedoed it," he said. "Now he is going to transfer another $30 million. How can he call himself right-wing?"
