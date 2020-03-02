The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Liberman holds onto kingmaker role by slim margin

For two elections running, neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz were able to form a government without Liberman.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 2, 2020 22:44
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and his wife Ella cast their vote in Nokdim (photo credit: Courtesy)
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and his wife Ella cast their vote in Nokdim
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman held on to his elevated role as kingmaker of the next government by a very slim margin based on exit polls released immediately upon the polls’ closures at 10 p.m. on Monday.
Channels 11 and 12 gave him six seats, which would be a two-seat loss compared to the eight Yisrael Beytenu received in September 2019. But it is still an increase of one from the five seats he received in April 2019.
Channel 13 had Liberman still at eight seats. For two elections running, neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White head Benny Gantz were able to form a government without Liberman. He insisted he would only support a liberal, Zionist government without the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties of Shas and United Torah Judaism, preferring instead a liberal, Zionist, secular government made up of Blue and White and Likud. But he was unable to sway Netanyahu and Gantz to form such a government.
During the third election, he failed to galvanize additional voters to the cause of ensuring a secular Israel. But in spite of the initial elation at the Likud’s success, put in pragmatic terms, the 60-seat right-wing bloc he garnered based on the exit polls, is precisely the same bloc he achieved in the April 2019 election and he was never able to bring it to 61.
Liberman made one last-ditch attempt to get out the vote during his final campaign stops on the day of the election.
Liberman began his day by voting in his home settlement of Nokdim with his wife, Ella, posing for a photo that showed the pair putting envelopes into the large blue ballot box.
He delivered a brief, curt message to the media.
“I call on the silent majority to go out and vote. This evening will be determinative between a state based on Jewish religious law and a strong Yisrael Beytenu. Everything is dependent on you,” Liberman said.
He expanded on this in a Facebook post.
“Twice we prevented the creation of a government based on those who want public transportation on Shabbat, those who want open businesses on Shabbat, those who want civil marriage,” Liberman said.
Even as Likud was already stating they were close to a 61-seat-bloc government without Liberman, the Yisrael Beytenu leader stood in the middle of Tel Aviv, noting he had never felt so confident and with so much support.
“All those that want an Israel that is liberal and Zionist and oppose one based on religious Jewish law should vote for Yisrael Beytenu,” Liberman said.


Tags Avigdor Liberman Knesset Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A time to heal after Israel's third elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef 'So why does the Left hate Netanyahu so much?' By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MANFRED GERSTENFELD EU ambassador to Israel must upgrade their verbal acrobatics By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Emily Schrader Why we should trust Israel’s response to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 How Iran’s regime spread coronavirus to the Middle East
An Iranian boy gestures as he wears protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus in Tehran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by