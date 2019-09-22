Liberman not to recommend anyone for PM

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

He summarized his red lines by saying "I don't see us with the Democratic Union, with the messianics, the haredim or with the Joint List. I don't see how that's possible."

By IDAN ZONSHINE
September 22, 2019 17:32
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Head of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman held a press conference on Sunday prior to his meeting with President Reuven Rivlin, announcing he will not be recommending anyone for the position of prime minister, citing ties to haredim and the Joint List as too problematic to overcome.

"Until the Likud ends their union with the haredim and the messianists we can't recommend him [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and can't be part of this bloc."

He criticized Blue and white's Benny Gantz for keeping the door open for possible negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox parties, as well as the Joint Arab List, saying "Gantz. Everything we see is that he wants to keep open the option of forming a government with Arabs and haredim."

"The haredim are a political opponent, not the enemy. The Joint list, however, are enemies and wherever they are, we will not be."

The statement officially leaves both major blocs at a stalemate, with neither the right or the left being able to achieve the minimum 61 recommendations needed in order to be tasked with forming the coalition.


