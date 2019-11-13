Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Liberman to meet with Gantz and Rivlin for coalition talks

Following the sensitive security situation, coalition negotiations have fallen from the headlines, but remain ongoing behind the scenes.

By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV, ANNA BARSKY
November 13, 2019 09:25
1 minute read.
‘LIBERMAN REFUSES to sit in a government with the haredi and part of the National-Religious parties, but also refuses to sit in a government with the Joint List and with the Democratic Union – just in a national-unity government with the Likud and Blue and White.’. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A week is now left until Blue and White head MK Benny Gantz's mandate to form a government expires, with no end to the electoral crisis in sight. And with the sensitive security situation, coalition negotiations have fallen from the headlines. However, they remain ongoing behind the scenes.

So far, the right-wing bloc with the ultra-Orthodox has been unwavering in their blocking of coalition talks, allowing for two possible scenarios: a broad "unity" government with a heavy right-wing majority (Blue and White along with the entire right-wing bloc), or a third round of elections.

Political analysts estimate that the idea of a minority government supported by the Arab Joint List has been taken off the table following the assassination of PIJ leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata and subsequent rocket fire into Israel.

"When the Joint List attacks the IDF for taking down a mass-terrorist in the Gaza Strip, there is no scenario for establishing a minority governent," a source at Blue and White clarified.

Blue and White insiders think that Liberman will try to convince Gantz to follow President Reuven Rivlin's proposal, which involves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taking a forced sabbatical if he is indicted.

The current deliberations seem to indicate that Gantz will answer positively, but demand clarifications from Liberman regarding the terms of the sabbatical, for instance, when exactly Netanyahu will resign if he is indicted and what are the guarantees that he will indeed resign in favor of Gantz. 

Liberman is also scheduled to meet with Rivlin on Wednesday, a meeting of great significance to Liberman because of the "uncertainty present in the political system regarding resignation, as it is laid out in the presidential proposal."

Translated by Idan Zonshine.


