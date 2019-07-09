Likud, Blue and White tied with 30 seats in Kan election survey

The slips used to vote in the 2019 elections, April 9th, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
With just 70 days until the September return elections, a survey conducted by Kan on Tuesday found that the Likud party and Blue and White would be tied at 30 seats each, if elections would be held today.
Yisrael Beiteinu and the Joint Arab List would also tie with each other at 9 seats each. The ultra-orthodox parties would follow tight on their tails with United Torah Judaism receiving 8 seats and Shas receiving 7 seats.
Labor, now headed by Amir Peretz, would end up as the largest party in the left-wing bloc with 7 seats, while Meretz, now under the leadership of Nitzan Horovitz, would receive 6 seats, and Ehud Barak's Israeli Democratic Party would end up with 5 seats.
If the New Right and Zehut ran together, they would receive 5 seats.
The Union of Right-Wing Parties would receive four seats, according to Kan.
The Kan survey posited that, once again, Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beyteinu could determine the formation of the government.
If the Arab parties decide to recommend Benny Gantz and not Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Gantz would end up with 57 recommendations: 48 from fellow parties in the Center-Left bloc and 9 seats from the Arab parties. Netanyahu would receive 54 recommendations from his standard coalition, including Likud, UTJ, Shas, URP and the New Right. If Liberman decides to recommend Netanyahu, there will be a coalition of 63 seats in a right-wingNetanyahu coalition.
The results of this survey show that neither Gantz nor Netanyahu has enough seats behind them to form a coalition easily.
