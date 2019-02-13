Likud court orders partial recount of primary votes

Likud Primaries voting booth.
(photo credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Likud’s court ordered the party to recount votes from its central committee in light of discrepancies, over a week after the primary.
The 3200 Likud central committee members voted on the regional representatives on the party’s list, four of whom are in spots with realistic chances of being members of the next Knesset.
The court ordered a full recount of those votes, after the previously-released numbers featured more votes than central committee members. The recount must begin by 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Two of the winning regional candidates are union organizers - Eti Attiya of Israel Aerospace Industries and Idan Pinchas of airport workers - tied to Labor and Social Services Minister Chaim Katz, considered a powerful figure in the party.
Throughout Wednesday, a retyping of Likud primary votes took place in Tel Aviv.
Rather than recounting all the votes, the hand-counted results from around the country were re-entered into the party’s computers, because discrepancies were found in comparing the hand-written forms to the computerized results.
At press time, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin had moved up from eight to seventh place, bumping Immigration Absorption Minister Yoav Gallant down one, Katz jumped from 15th to 13th, MK David Amsalem leapt from 18th to 14th, and there were other, smaller shifts up to 20th place, with the same MKs staying in or out of the Knesset.
The overall irregularities found were in less than 300 of over 69,000 votes on the national list.
Although there were reports that the Likud computers had been hacked during the counting, the retyping took place in a closed system was not connected to the Internet at all.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>