Likud demands recount after final results published

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party demanded a recount of Monday's election and to check every polling station's protocols in a lawsuit filed on Thursday.The Likud also demanded that the results of the race not be published. But minutes after the Likud sent its demand, the Central Elections Committee published the results anyway. There were no changes from the results that have been reported over the past two days. The Likud has won 36 seats, which together with Shas’s nine, United Torah Judaism’s seven and Yamina’s six add up to 58 – three seats short of the 61 MKs needed for a Knesset majority.Blue and White won 33 seats, the Joint List 15, Labor-Gesher-Meretz seven and Yisrael Beytenu seven.Responding to the results, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said: "In a democratic country, election results and the decision of the voters must be respected."The final results will only be made official Tuesday, after a recount of some six polling stations where there were anomalies and problems. But the 5,500 votes at the six polling stations are not believed to be enough to change any seats.There were 6,453,255 eligible voters in regular polling stations and 71.46% of these people voted.Each of the 120 Knesset mandates currently represents approximately 34,600 votes.Among the three parties that currently are unofficially receiving seven seats, there is a difference of more than 18,000 votes. In the polling stations for those exposed to the coronavirus, Blue and White received the most votes, twice as many as Likud.