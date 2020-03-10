Likud does not vote for final election results

The Central Elections Committee voted 20 to zero to endorse the final results of the March 2 election on Tuesday. Representatives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud were among six abstentions in the vote after protesting that there were not more recounts held nationwide. Blue and White mocked the Likud's decision to not vote in favor. "Likud's decision to abstain from voting to confirm election results sets a dangerous precedent and marks a low point in Israeli election history," a Blue and White spokeswoman said. "Netanyahu's mouthpieces, having already turned the state's attorney's office, the courts, and the attorney general into enemies of the people, are now trying to do the same to the central elections committee. We won't allow that. We must form a government and avert fourth elections."The head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Judge Neal Hendel, will be presenting the final results to President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday.