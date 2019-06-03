Likud may have trouble forming a coalition without Liberman, polls show

Avigdor Liberman exits the Knesset following the passing of a Knesset dispersal, 2019..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Right-wing parties could face a crisis if they need to build a coalition without Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party, a poll conducted by Yisrael Hayom found.
The poll found that if citizens were to vote today, Yisrael Beytenu would increase from its five seats to eight, making it the third-largest party after Likud, which would stand at 36 seats, and Blue and White, which would stand at 34.
UTJ would win seven seats, along with Shas Hadash-Ta'al. The New Right and Balad-United Arab List would each win five. Labor would fall from six to four, tying with the Union of Right-Wing Parties (URP) and Meretz.
Zehut would be left below the threshold with a mere two seats.
These results may pose a problem for the Right if the Likud is chosen to build a government again, as the Right-wing parties, without including Liberman would be standing at 59 seats. The minimum to build a coalition is 61.
Most Israelis, according to the poll, would not switch their initial vote if the new elections were today.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>