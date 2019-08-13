Likud polling at 30 seats and Blue and White at 29

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party election advertisement for the 2019 Israeli Knesset elections. (photo credit: BEN BRESKY)

Channel 12 released a new poll Tuesday that shows little has changed since the last poll published 10 days ago.



The poll shows that Likud will get 30 seats, and Blue and White will obtain 29.

The Labor-Gesher Party gained a seat, polling at 7, along with the Democratic Union. Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party is currently holding at 10 seats.The Yamina Party is polling at 11 seats, with Ayelet Shaked at the head of the party list. The Joint Arab list is also polling at 11 seats.Shas and UTJ are also still polling ahead of the threshold.

