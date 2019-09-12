Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Likud spokesman held in contempt for claiming annexation speech 'not political'

Before the announcement, Judge Melcer declined a joint request by Blue & White and the Democratic Union to ban the broadcast completely which claimed it would be political propaganda.

By IDAN ZONSHINE
September 12, 2019 09:09
1 minute read.
Yonatan Urich stands to the right and a bit behind PM Netanyahu while walking in the Knesset (MARC I

Yonatan Urich stands to the right and a bit behind PM Netanyahu while walking in the Knesset (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Likud spokesperson Jonathan Urich received a subpoena from the head of the election committee, Judge Hanan Melcer, on Wednesday, following inaccurate statements he gave to the committee ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu's press conference about extending Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley.

Urich told the committee that the press conference would not include any political propaganda and would be "informative" and have "journalistic value." According to Israeli law, in the sixty days before elections it is prohibited to broadcast any form of political advertisement outside of designated time slots.

Israeli media reported Thursday that the spokesman will be therefore called to testify for contempt of court.

Before Netanyahu's announcement, Judge Melcer declined a joint request by Blue & White and the Democratic Union to ban the broadcast completely. The parties motivated the request by saying the PM's speech would include political propaganda.

A Likud spokesperson responded to the claim saying that "Netanyahu's words from the press conference will have clear informative news value, which naturally might be given widespread media coverage out of sheer public curiosity. This is not forbidden election propaganda and therefore the request is baseless." The statement was also signed by Netanyahu himself.

Judge Melcer declined the joint request for a broadcast ban based on this statement from the Likud according to Globes.

Netanyahu's speech contained heavily political attacks and statements such as "The question is 'Who will be the next Prime Minister of Israel, me, or Gantz and Lapid?' Gantz and Lapid have already said they would uproot 80 thousand settlers - with me no one will be uprooted."

A member of the election committee told Ha'aretz that the committee was watching the press conference, realized the speech included forbidden political propaganda and were considering calling the networks, but the news networks beat them to the punch and cut off the live stream before the committee had time to call.

When Netanyahu found out about the subpoena, he told Israel Hayom "It reminds me of the Soviet Union."

Urich is scheduled to testify on Thursday, at 6.30 PM.

Urich was called to testify before the committee during the previous April election to handle claims that Netanyahu's Likud party spread political propaganda using false accounts on social media.


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals the Iranian nuclear bases uncovered by Israel, September 9
September 12, 2019
Netanyahu: We will have no choice but to start an operation in Gaza

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut