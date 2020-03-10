Likud starts preparing for fourth election

The Likud began taking steps to prepare for a fourth election on Tuesday, as the political stalemate continued.The party sent out invitations to convene its constitution committee. The committee is set to meet next week to cancel its automatic primaries for Likud leader and the Knesset list for the 24th Knesset. Likud officials said Tuesday that the most likely scenario was that "political instability would continue."Blue and White mocked the Likud for preparing for another election."Bibi wants a fourth election," the party tweeted. "A government must be formed!"Blue and White's number two, MK Yair Lapid, tweeted "We told you so."