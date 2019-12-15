The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Tzipi Livni to 'Post': Not aiming to run with Blue and White

The report quoted an associate of Livni saying that she is "ready and willing" to return to politics and sees Blue and White as an option. But she vigorously denied the report.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 16:34
Tzipi Livni at a Knesset debate on the Nation-State Law, August 8, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tzipi Livni at a Knesset debate on the Nation-State Law, August 8, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former foreign minister Tzipi Livni emphatically denied a report on the Israel Hayom website on Sunday that she is seeking to run for the next Knesset with Blue and White.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz told his Knesset faction in Tel Aviv on Thursday night that he is considering adding women to the party's list for the March 2 election. Blue and White's list in the last two elections had only two women in its top 10.
Livni told The Jerusalem Post the report was "False!!!!!!!" and "a lie!!"
The well-travelled former minister ran with the Zionist Union in the 2015 election after previously running with the Hatnua, Kadima and Likud parties.


