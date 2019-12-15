MK Gideon Sa'ar obtains key endorsement

Likud leadership candidate Gideon Sa'ar received a boost on Sunday when the powerful head of the Likud Central Committee, MK Haim Katz, endorsed him in the December 26 race against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Katz is considered a power broker in the party, because he registered to the party thousands of workers of Israel Aircraft Industries, where he formerly served as head of the workers union. Katz will formally announce the endorsement on Monday at a rally for Sa'ar in Or Yehuda. Sa'ar also received an endorsement on Sunday from former MK Nurit Koren.