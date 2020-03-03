The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Meet the potential defectors Netanyahu wants on the Right

Who might Likud try to recruit? What would potential defectors seek, and what would Likud be willing to give them?

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 3, 2020 20:01
Amir Peretz (R) and Orly Levy Abecassis (L) (photo credit: ROY ALIMA/ FLASH 90)
Amir Peretz (R) and Orly Levy Abecassis (L)
(photo credit: ROY ALIMA/ FLASH 90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his associates immediately began seeking defectors when the exit polls indicated that he was one or two seats away from obtaining a right-wing blocking majority, his spokesman said.
While drafting a defector could be a challenge because of the heavy price, there does not appear to be an entire opposition party willing to join a Netanyahu-led government, due to his three criminal corruption cases.
The rules for drafting defectors were changed after the Oslo Bet agreement was passed in 1995 thanks to three right-wing Tzomet Party MKs who joined the Left. One, future convicted drug smuggler Gonen Segev, became a minister and another, Alex Goldfarb, became a deputy minister and received a Mitsubishi.
Dr. Assaf Shapira, director of the political reform program at the Israeli Democracy Institute, said defectors would face significant sanctions. They would be unable to serve as ministers or deputy ministers in the current Knesset, run in the next election with a party represented in the current Knesset, establish a new faction or join an existing one.
Nevertheless, a defector would be able to fill all parliamentary roles, as per the Knesset house rules, such as chairing or serving in any of the Knesset committees. And if an independent party decides to split from a joint list after an election it would not face any sanctions.
So who might Likud try to recruit? What would potential defectors seek, and what would Likud be willing to give them?
* Orly Levy-Abecassis
She heads the Gesher Party that ran together with Labor and Meretz in Monday's election. Because Gesher is an independent party, if she left the joint faction and joined the coalition, she would not face any sanctions. Levy-Abecassis left Yisrael Beytenu after she was not made a minister when the party joined the coalition, so she clearly has ambition. Her dream job is to be health minister. Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who chaired the Likud's campaign in the election, said Tuesday that she would make a terrific health minister. Her father, David Levy, was a Likud minister, so she would be welcomed in the party.
* Omer Yankelevich
A Blue and White MK, she was the second haredi (ultra-Orthodox) woman in the Knesset after former Meretz MK Tzvia Greenfield. She is seen as a prime suspect to leave, because in a tape of Blue and White strategist Israel Bachar that was revealed last week, he said she believes Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is a dumb loser unfit to be prime minister.
Haaretz reported on Tuesday that Likud has threatened Yankelevich that if she does not defect, more Bachar recordings would be revealed that would be embarrassing for her. Both Yankelevich and Likud denied the report. But sources who know Yankelevich well, said she had personal issues she wanted to keep hidden.
As an individual defector, Yankelevich would face sanctions, but running for the next Knesset with Blue and White appeared unlikely anyway.
A plum post in the Knesset could make it worth her while.
* Orly Fruman
A member of former Likud minister Moshe Ya'alon's Telem Party that is part of Blue and White, Fruman was appointed director-general of the Culture and Sport Ministry under Likud minister Limor Livnat in 2009. She has right-wing views and caused an uproar on Tuesday, when she called on Blue and White to negotiate entering a Netanyahu-led government. The Knesset Education and Culture Committee chairmanship could be hers if she joined the coalition.
* Amir Peretz
The Labor leader who led the party to only six seats in September and no more than three as part of the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list on Monday, shaved his trademark mustache to emphasize that he would not join a Netanyahu-led government ahead of the September election. But that was then, and now this is undoubtedly the last term in the Knesset for.
Perhaps returning to the Defense Ministry could be enough to woo Peretz, who has served as a minister in a Netanyahu-led government before.


Tags Knesset Likud Elections 2020
