Moshe Ya'alon: Blue and White will not enter coalition led by Netanyahu

He said that the leaders of Blue and White "will not be entering a coalition led by Netanyahu."

September 7, 2019 19:04
Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, F

Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Blue and White MK Moshe Ya'alon spoke about recent escalations in Gaza on Saturday at a Shabbatarbut event in Kfar Saba, saying that the four Blue and White party leaders will not be entering the coalition if it is led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ya'alon explained that "after over three and a half years of quiet following Operation Protective Edge, when Hamas ended the war injured and without shooting a single bullet, provocations began among kids flying kites," he said, referring to the incendiary kites and balloons flown into Israel over the Gaza border.

"There were ministers who scoffed at it and thought it was a mistake," Ya'alon continued. "We should have delivered a firm message immediately."

Ya'alon then turned his attention to the allegations against Netanyahu. He said that the leaders of Blue and White "will not be entering a coalition led by Netanyahu."

He explained that "if he creates a coalition, he will immediately have a hearing in the beginning of October and then there may be an indictment.

"In the past two years, we have here a prime minister who sacrifices all of the interest of the State of Israel," Ya'alon concluded. "Not only security [interests], but also health, transportation, the rule of law and the unity of the people. He sacrifices everything to escape the trial bench."


