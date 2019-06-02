Netanyahu: Ayelet Shaked will not run for elections with Likud

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed to several Likud members that Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked will not be on the Likud list for the upcoming Knesset elections, Ynet reported on Sunday.
Securing a spot for Shaked on the Likud list requires Netanyahu to shorten Shaked's eligibility period, even though she has not yet registered for the Likud, as well as secure a spot for her on the Likud list for the Knesset without primaries.
Sources in the Likud said that Netanyahu and his family did not forget Shaked's remarks in December 2018, saying that "this will be Netanyahu's last term as prime minister. He is no longer young and there are many investigations against him."
In recent days, senior Likud officials have called on the prime minister to attach or reserve Ayelet Shaked in the Likud. The last of them was Minister of Labor and Social Affairs and Likud Central Committee chairman Haim Katz, who said on Thursday that "Shaked must join because it is worthy and constitutes an electoral force that will strengthen the Likud."
Meanwhile, Shaked met with New Right leader Naftali Bennett on Wednesday, when they spoke of the possibility that Shaked will take the party's leadership as they run together for the upcoming elections once again.
