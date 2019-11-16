NYC Conference
Netanyahu: 'Blue and White decided to form a minority government'

Gantz's party called a meeting of Labor-Gesher and Yisrael Beytenu negotiators, while the PM called on MKs from his party and asked them to thwart a narrow government initiative.

Heads of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid. Avigdor Liberman, Head of rightist Yisrael Beiteinu party. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting, December 2, 2018 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Heads of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid. Avigdor Liberman, Head of rightist Yisrael Beiteinu party. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting, December 2, 2018
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Blue and White summoned a meeting to be held today between Israel Beytenu and four Labor negotiators, in an attempt to form a government before the expiration of MK Benny Gantz's mandate this Wednesday, Channel 13 News reported on Saturday. 

At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an emergency meeting with Likud MKs, telling them, among other things, that he had learned that Blue and White had decided to form a minority government, news reporter Daphne Liel reported on Saturday. According to the report, Netanyahu told Likud members that it was a "disaster" and asked them to thwart the initiative.

The reports were published ahead of a meeting between Gantz and President Reuven Rivlin, scheduled for Saturday night. This is a meeting scheduled per Gantz's request, and will be held at Rivlin's official residence. 
The president's office stated that "the meeting is scheduled in continuation with talks that the president is holding with all parties in the political system, with the goal of forming a government as soon as possible."

Blue and White officials said the meeting was aimed at getting an update on the government's efforts to hear how this could be promoted. This is the first in a series of meetings that the president will hold with party leaders in the coming week, in accordance with his agreement with Israel Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman. 
The purpose of these meetings is to prevent another election campaign and to promote a unity government. Gantz's mandate expires on Wednesday at midnight and, according to most estimates, he will not be successful in forming a government. 

Netanyahu is expected to meet with Liberman on Sunday at 5 p.m., after the meeting that was scheduled for Thursday was canceled at the last minute. On Thursday morning, Liberman began his round of meetings to decide where his party should go and first met with the Blue and White chairman. At the end of the meeting, Liberman said that, "we have exchanged opinions, and what I am missing is a clear and sharp message from all the Blue and White heads saying that they accept the president's plan." 

"From Netanyahu we heard a strong 'no'. We heard that he does not accept the entire offer as I suggested. I did not hear a 'no', but did not hear a firm and positive 'yes'; it is very much still missing. I will continue to make the effort to prevent a third election campaign and to establish a broad national government."
Translated by Idan Zonshine.


