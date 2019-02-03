Netanyahu: Elections won't stop Israel from action in Gaza, against Iran

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel will not hesitate to use force in Gaza and against Iran even during the current campaign period, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned at the start of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.



“If the quiet is not maintained in Gaza, even during the campaign period, we will not to hesitate to act,” he said. The prime minister announced that Israel began building a new barrier late last week along the Gaza border that will prevent infiltration.

The barrier will replace the current fence which has been prone to infiltration. Sunday morning, for instance, five Palestinians were arrested after getting across the fence in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.The new concrete barrier, which is to be some six meters high, “will prevent the infiltration of terrorists from Gaza on the ground,” Netanyahu said.Regarding Iran, Netanyahu said, “I have an open message to the tyrants in Tehran: We know what you are doing and we know where you are doing it. We will continue to act against Iran with all the tools at our disposal to ensure Israel’s security and secure the future of Israel.”Netanyahu’s comments came after the Islamic Republic on Saturday claimed it had a new cruise missile with a range of 1,300 km. (800 miles) that can fly at low altitudes and carry a heavy payload.“Iran is marking 40 years since the Islamic revolution and is trying to boast of a new missile,” Netanyahu said. “Iran openly declares its intention to destroy the State of Israel.”Iran on Friday marked 40 years since the revolution in the country that toppled Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and brought Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to power.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



