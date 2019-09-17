Netanyahu-Gantz stalemate: No clear winner in super-tight Israeli election

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to carry on his dynasty with a historic victory in Tuesday's Israeli election and to be tasked with forming a government for the sixth time remained up in the air late Tuesday, after exit polls predicted a stalemate.



The final unofficial results were only expected on Wednesday afternoon, but according to an exit poll on Channel 13, whose pollster Camil Fuchs had the most accurate exit poll in the April election, Netanyahu’s Likud party won 31 seats, and his Center-Right bloc a total of 54 seats. The Center-Left bloc of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz won 58 and his party won 33.

Turnout in the race was higher than expected, even though Israelis went to the polls for the second time in five months. Arab turnout was up significantly from the 49% in the April 9 election.The exit poll gave 13 seats for the Joint List, eight each for Yisrael Beytenu, Shas and United Torah Judaism and six each for Yamina, the Democratic Union and Labor-Gesher. Otzma Yehudit did not cross the threshold in any of three polls aired Tuesday night on the three networks.The other two polls gave the Center-Right bloc an advantage, 57-55 in Channel 12’s poll and 56-54 in Channel 11’s.An exit poll on Channel 12 predicted 34 for Blue and White, 33 for Likud, 11 for the Joint List, eight each for Yamina, Yisrael Beytenu, Shas, and UTJ and five each for the Democratic Union and Labor-Gesher.Channel 11’s poll gave 32 each for Blue and White and Likud, 12 for the Joint List, 10 for Yisrael Beytenu, nine for Shas, eight for UTJ, seven for Yaimina and five each for the Democratic Union and Labor-Gesher.Netanyahu, Gantz and other candidates spent the day pleading with voters to leave their homes and the beaches and malls to cast ballots. All the party heads except for Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, warned constantly that their voters’ turnout was too low and that the results would be a crisis tor their party."If this will continue we will lose these elections," Blue and White’s co-candidate for prime minister Yair Lapid said. "We need to vote or we are heading to disaster."Lapid, Gantz and Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked went to the beach to ask sunbathers to vote. Gantz went to the Grand Canyon mall in Haifa. Netanyahu went to the Jerusalem bus station and the Mahane Yehuda market.“The turnout in Tel Aviv is sky high and in Jerusalem it has hit the floor,” Netanyahu told vendors at the market.Netanyahu even gave interviews to radio stations that are prohibited by law from interviewing politicians on Election Day. When he cast his ballot, Netanyahu invoked the name of US President Donald Trump."President Trump said yesterday that these are close elections, and I can reaffirm to you this morning that these are very close [elections]," said Netanyahu.The prime minister warned his voters at an “emergency meeting” with Likud politicians at his official residence in Jerusalem that the Joint Arab List would win 15 seats. Netanyahu based his prediction on data presented in English at the meeting by his American pollster, John McLaughlin.Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Avi Dichter, who is a fluent Arabic speaker, reported to Netanyahu at the meeting that the Palestinian Authority is actively encouraging Israeli Arabs to vote for the Joint List in official PA media.A spokeswoman for the Joint List said "Netanyahu and the Hebrew press are purposely inflating reports on Arab turnout to present a false impression that will keep Arab voters at home."Joint List head Ayman Odeh said that when he voted in Haifa that he "felt energy" from his sector."We can bring about a historic achievement," he said.Likud ministers Miri Regev and Amir Ohana reacted immediately by saying that despite not achieving his goal of 61 seats for his bloc, according to the exit polls, he would not be deposed as leader of Likud.The Likud’s event in Expo Tel Aviv had countless members of the media from Israel and around the world commenting on the results, but almost none of the party’s politicians or activists were present to watch the exit polls come in, and the hall was mostly empty.Both large parties planned relatively subdued events, as Netanyahu and Gantz sought to repeat the gaffe after April’s election, in which Gantz declared victory, but the right-wing bloc was bigger and Netanyahu was tasked with forming the coalition. This time around, it seemed even more likely that the exit polls would not give a clear picture of the final result.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report

