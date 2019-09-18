Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: It’s me or dangerous Arab-backed government

The heads of the right wing parties met earlier at the Prime Minister’s Office and promised to act as a unified right wing bloc under Netanyahu that will work together to ensure a right wing govt.

By
September 18, 2019 18:52
1 minute read.
Netanyahu: It’s me or dangerous Arab-backed government

Can he win again? Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that if he does not form the next government, Israel would be led by a coalition reliant on the Joint Arab List.

Speaking at a meeting of the Likud faction at Jerusalem’s Orient Hotel, Netanyahu did not mention Blue and White or its leaders.

“There are only two options: A government headed by me or a dangerous government together with anti-Zionist Arab parties,” Netanyahu said. “More than ever, with huge security and diplomatic challenges ahead, we must do everything possible to prevent such a government from being formed.”

The heads of the right wing parties met earlier at the Prime Minister’s Office and promised to act as a unified right wing bloc under Netanyahu that will work together to ensure the formation of a right wing government.

They decided to form a joint negotiating team for all the factions in the bloc, led by Tourism Minister Yairv Levin. The politicians who participated were Yaakov Litzman and Moshe Gafni of United Torah Judaism, Ayelet Shaked, Naftali Bennett, Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich of Yamina, Shas leader Arye Deri could not attend but is also on board.

Blue and White has also announced a coalition negotiating team led by former prime minister Ehud Olmert’s chief of staff Yoram Turbowicz.

Olmert eulogized the political career of Netanyahu on Wednesday. He predicted another round of elections.

“Netanyahu will no longer serve as prime minister,” he told Channel 13. “Not in a rotation pact [with another party] and not in any other way.”

“The people of Israel told him, 'no more,'” Olmert said, “The State of Israel is beginning to march in a new direction.”


Related Content

Compilation photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UTJ leader Yaacov Litzman
September 18, 2019
Right wing parties agreed to PM request to act in unison

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut