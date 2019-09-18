Netanyahu: It’s me or dangerous Arab-backed government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that if he does not form the next government, Israel would be led by a coalition reliant on the Joint Arab List.



Speaking at a meeting of the Likud faction at Jerusalem’s Orient Hotel, Netanyahu did not mention Blue and White or its leaders.

“There are only two options: A government headed by me or a dangerous government together with anti-Zionist Arab parties,” Netanyahu said. “More than ever, with huge security and diplomatic challenges ahead, we must do everything possible to prevent such a government from being formed.”The heads of the right wing parties met earlier at the Prime Minister’s Office and promised to act as a unified right wing bloc under Netanyahu that will work together to ensure the formation of a right wing government.They decided to form a joint negotiating team for all the factions in the bloc, led by Tourism Minister Yairv Levin. The politicians who participated were Yaakov Litzman and Moshe Gafni of United Torah Judaism, Ayelet Shaked, Naftali Bennett, Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich of Yamina, Shas leader Arye Deri could not attend but is also on board.Blue and White has also announced a coalition negotiating team led by former prime minister Ehud Olmert’s chief of staff Yoram Turbowicz.Olmert eulogized the political career of Netanyahu on Wednesday. He predicted another round of elections.“Netanyahu will no longer serve as prime minister,” he told Channel 13. “Not in a rotation pact [with another party] and not in any other way.”“The people of Israel told him, 'no more,'” Olmert said, “The State of Israel is beginning to march in a new direction.”

