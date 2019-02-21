Netanyahu: Lapid, Gantz will endanger security, destroy economy

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on the offensive after Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid’s parties united to form the Blue and White Party, saying they will endanger Israel’s security and its economic success.





Minutes after all three major news channels presented polls showing Blue and White surpassing Likud, Netanyahu warned that “it is not at all certain” that his party will remain in power, and called for right-wing voters to go to the polls and vote for Likud.

“We may have a left-wing, Lapid-Gantz government relying on Arab parties. A government like this will destroy our economy. Sooner or later, probably sooner, they will establish a Palestinian state... that will endanger our existence,” Netanyahu warned.

Netanyahu focused on painting the new bloc as solidly on the left, instead of the centrist image it has sought to project.

“We have been in this picture twice before with generals on the Left who dress up as Right and talk about unity, but want left-wing policies,” he said, recounting the two times he was defeated in a Knesset election. “In 1992 we got [Yitzhak] Rabin and the Oslo disaster, and in 1999 we got [Ehud] Barak and the Intifada with exploding buses and over 1000 killed."

“When I’m prime minister, you’re not afraid to get on a bus or enter a restaurant,” he added.

Netanyahu referred a speech Gantz gave last week, in which he said he had decades of experience defending Israel, while Netanyahu moved to the US. Netanyahu pointed out that while Gantz mocked him, he agreed to a rotation for the premiership with Lapid, “whose only security experience is being a reporter for the military newspaper. Think about that.”

The prime minister warned that Lapid and Gantz seek to make concessions to the Palestinians, quoting them speaking approvingly about the Gaza disengagement.

Netanyahu also quoted Lapid as calling the major powers’ agreement with Iran a done deal, which he contrasted with his persistence in calling to cancel the deal.

The prime minister touted his achievements in bolstering Israel’s economy and foreign relations.

“Heads of powerful countries want connections with Israel, including Arab states,” he said.

Netanyahu referred to low unemployment, Israel exporting gas to countries in the region and the cyber-security sector, as opposed to Lapid, who, in his capacity as talk show host, once admitted to Netanyahu on live TV that he knows nothing about economics.

“He was right,” Netanyahu said. “He was a failed finance minister. Maybe the worst in Israel’s history. And Benny Gantz bankrupted his company in his only experience in the private sector.”

Netanyahu also referred to Histadrut Labor Union chief Avi Nissenkorn being on the Blue and White list, saying he’s the “head of the monopolistic union that prevents competition in the market.”

Earlier Thursday, the Likud secretariat approved the party’s final list.

After a final ruling by the Likud’s court, cigarette lobbyist Keren Barak’s spot as 25th on the party list, reserved for a new female candidate, was assured.

MK Sharren Haskel was bumped up to a realistic 29th place after the reserved place for an immigrant candidate was cancelled. MK Avraham Neguise had been in that spot, but because in all previous elections it was reserved for a first-time candidate, the Likud court canceled it, bumping up Haskel, who had received far more votes.

In keeping with Netanyahu’s commitment to Bayit Yehudi, Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan was put in 28th place on the party list.

Netanyahu also chose to appoint Erez Tadmor, one of his speechwriters, a member of the Likud campaign team and a founder of the right-wing organization Im Tirzu, in 41st place on the Likud list. The spot does not have realistic chances of getting into the Knesset according to all polls conducted in this election season.

“I am appointing a person who is a member of Likud, works and writes for the Likud, and helped us in our elections headquarters. He is a writer, a journalist and a broadcaster,” Netanyahu said of Tadmor.

