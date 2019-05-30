Netanyahu: Liberman is now part of the Left

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with the press following the vote for Knesset dispersal..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday night after the Knesset vote to disperse the government passed with a majority of 74-45, saying that MK Avigdor Liberman has joined the Left.
"Israel made a clear decision," Netanyahu said. "The Likud will lead the government as a Right-wing government. The different parties that tried to enter the Knesset said, 'We will support Netanyahu.' Avigdor Liberman, to my disappointment, had no intention from the beginning to do what he said he would."
"The haredim [ultra-Orthodox] compromised in Liberman's direction. Step by step, all of the demands, all of the requests, and all of the compromises..." Netanyahu continued.
Netanyahu further criticized Liberman, saying that he "wanted, in the clearest way, to disperse the government. He is dragging an entire country to another half a year of elections because of his wish to get another couple of mandates."
"Avigdor Liberman is now part of the Left," he concluded. "You give him votes, to the Right, and he does not give his voice to the Right."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>