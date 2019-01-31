Benjamin Netanyahu brings Donald Trump into Likud election campaign

US President Donald Trump meets with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in March. .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought in a major figure to make a cameo appearance in the Likud campaign: US President Donald Trump.
In a new video released by the Likud campaign Thursday morning, a text appears on the screen stating: “They said it’s impossible.”
Netanyahu is seen in a cabinet meeting saying: “The US embassy needs to be here, in Jerusalem.”
Then, a clip of Trump’s on May 14, 2018: “Today, we officially opened the US Embassy in Jerusalem. Congratulations.”
The video ends with the Likud’s new slogan: “Netanyahu: In another league.”
This is not the first time Trump was brought in to support Netanyahu.
Before the 2013 Knesset election, then-Likud activist Jonny Daniels produced a Trump endorsement video for the prime minister.
"My name is Donald Trump, and I'm a big fan of Israel," he said, with the label "Donald Trump: Entrepreneur" at the bottom of the screen.
"And frankly, a strong prime minister is a strong Israel, and you truly have a great prime minister in Benjamin Netanyahu - there's nobody like him," Trump added. "He's a winner, he's highly respected, he's highly thought of by all and people really do have great, great respect for what's happened in Israel.
"So vote for Benjamin, terrific guy, terrific leader, great for Israel," Trump concluded.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>