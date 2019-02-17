Netanyahu calls out Gantz for Iran nuclear deal support in campaign video

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a new campaign video on his Facebook page in which he criticized former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz for supporting the Iran nuclear deal.
"Fact: Gantz supported the Iran nuclear deal," the video said.
"I see the half full part of the glass here," said Gantz. "[Which is] keeping away the Iranians for ten, fifteen years."
Immediately, the video cut to text stating, "Fact: Netanyahu objected to the nuclear deal."
The video then showed Netanyahu speaking in different congregations on the nuclear deal as the narrator said, "He made a speech at the American congress, sent the Mossad to Teheran to bring the nuclear archive, and convinced President Trump to exit the deal and to place sanctions on Iran."
The clip ended with the statement, "Gantz: Weak left. Netanyahu: Strong right."
This is part of a long series of campaign videos that Netanyahu released in the wake of the upcoming elections. He previously made a similar clip claiming that if Gantz is elected as prime minister, the government will be a leftist one, followed by clips of leftist political leaders claiming that Gantz's political lineations match their own.
