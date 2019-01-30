Netanyahu can be beaten by Gantz-Ya'alon alliance, poll finds

Benny Gantz (R) and Moshe Ya'alon (L) at a event in Tel Aviv, January 29th, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can be beaten in the April 9 election if former IDF chiefs of staff Benny Gantz, Moshe Ya’alon, Gabi Ashkenazi and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid all run together, a Walla! News poll taken by Panels Research found Wednesday.
The poll of 1009 respondents representing a statistical sample of the adult Israeli population found that the combination of the three former IDF chiefs and Lapid would win 33 seats, compared to 27 for Netanyahu’s Likud. In that scenario, no other party would receive more than eight seats and Labor would win only six.
Asked who should lead such a list, 45% said Gantz, 16% Lapid and 37% did not know or said they had no opinion.
The Walla! News poll was the first taken since Gantz and Ya’alon announced their agreement to run together
on Tuesday and Gantz’s highly publicized first political speech
. It found that if no further bonds take place, Netanyahu’s Likud would win with 29 seats, the Gantz-Ya’alon list would win 19, Yesh Atid 12 and Labor only seven.
If Gesher leader MK Orly Levy-Abecassis joined the Gantz-Ya'alon bond, the list would win 24 seats, compared to the same 29 for Likud and 12 for Yesh Atid.
A poll by the same pollster had predicted 33 seats for Likud last week before Gantz joined up with Ya’alon. In that poll, Gantz’s party won 12 seats and Ya’alon’s did not cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.
