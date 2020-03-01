The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu caught in lie about taping Gantz adviser

“You are a man with no limits or red lines who uses Mafia tactics,” Blue and White said.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 1, 2020 21:25
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, attends an election campaign event, in Kfar Ahim, Israel, September 16, 2019 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, attends an election campaign event, in Kfar Ahim, Israel, September 16, 2019
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was caught lying on Sunday about his involvement in a controversial tape leaked of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s strategist criticizing his boss.
Strategist Israel Bachar was taped by Rabbi Guy Habura, who heads an organization that helps children suffering from cancer and was helping Bachar with a personal matter. The rabbi taped Bachar saying that Gantz was “dangerous for Israel.”
The rabbi was seen together with Netanyahu on Wednesday at a Tel Aviv yeshiva, but the Likud said there were many people and he did not speak to Habura.
When Netanyahu himself was asked by Channel 12 on Saturday night whether he spoke to Habura about the tape, he said “No, he spoke to [Bachar], not to me.”
But Channel 12’s Ilana Dayan revealed on Sunday a tape of a conversation that took place at the rabbi’s office on Wednesday night at 10pm. In the tape, Netanyahu is heard verifying that Bachar’s voice could be heard clearly in the tape of the strategist.
Blue and White responded that Netanyahu lied to all of the people of Israel when he said on live TV that he was not involved in the rabbi’s tape.
“You are a man with no limits or red lines who uses Mafia tactics,” Blue and White said.
Likud responded to Gantz by saying that no one forced Gantz's senior adviser to reveal the truth that "Gantz is afraid to attack Iran and is a danger to the people of Israel." The party said that all the noise is just an attempt to distract voters from the real story.


