Netanyahu fears election competition, considers shortening trips abroad

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara during a state visit to Brazil, December 2018.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political campaign is considering cutting short his political trips abroad to focus on campaigning, amid former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz's poll results, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's Israeli sister newspaper, reported on Friday.
Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to India, Warsaw and Munich, but now might make these trips significantly shorter.
While the Prime Minister's Office confirmed Netnyahu's upcoming visit to Warsaw, they said further examination will be necessary.
A poll conducted by Maariv
, supports Gantz's might have a shot to take down Netanyahu.
Likud, headed by Netanyahu, leads the polls with 31 seats, Gantz’s Israel Resilience Party would have 20 seats, and Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid comes next with 12 seats.Marriv
speculated that if Lapid would join forces with Gantz, they would receive 32 seats, giving Netanyahu a close race.
The other parties polled as follows:
United Torah Judaism - 7 seats
The New Right - 6 seats
Labor - 6 seats
Meretz - 5 seas
The Joint-List - 5 seats
Kulanu- 5 seats
Shas - 4 seats
Bayit Yehudi - 4 seats
