Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu predicts 15 seats for Joint List

Netanyahu based his prediction on data presented in English at the meeting by his American pollster, John McLaughlin.

By
September 17, 2019 14:25
1 minute read.
Netanyahu predicts 15 seats for Joint List

Can he win again? Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Joint Arab List will win 15 seats in Tuesday’s election if current voter turnout trends continue, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned his voters at an emergency meeting with Likud politicians at his official residence in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu based his prediction on data presented in English at the meeting by his American pollster, John McLaughlin.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman, who is a fluent Arabic speaker, reported to Netanyahu at the meeting that the Palestinian Authority is actively encouraging Israeli Arabs to vote for the Joint List in official PA media.

The meeting was attended by ministers Ze’ev Elkin, Yoav Galant, Gila Gamliel, Ophir Akunis and David Amsalem, deputy minister Tzipi Hotovely and MKs Gideon Sa’ar and Dichter.

Netanyahu’s spokesman earlier released a statement quoting a Channel 13 report about lines at polling stations in the lower Galilee town of Kfar Manda.

Joint List head Ayman Odeh said when he voted in Haifa that he "feels energy" from his sector.

"We can bring about a historic achievement," he said.

A spokeswoman for the Joint List said "Netanyahu and the Hebrew are purposely inflating reports on Arab turnout to present a false impression that will keep Arab voters at home."


Related Content

A Bedouin man casts his ballot in Knesset elections on April 9, 2019
September 17, 2019
Likud: Left-wing activists provide rides for Bedouin voters against law

By TZVI JOFFRE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut