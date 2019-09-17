Netanyahu predicts 15 seats for Joint List

The Joint Arab List will win 15 seats in Tuesday’s election if current voter turnout trends continue, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned his voters at an emergency meeting with Likud politicians at his official residence in Jerusalem.



Netanyahu based his prediction on data presented in English at the meeting by his American pollster, John McLaughlin.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman, who is a fluent Arabic speaker, reported to Netanyahu at the meeting that the Palestinian Authority is actively encouraging Israeli Arabs to vote for the Joint List in official PA media.The meeting was attended by ministers Ze’ev Elkin, Yoav Galant, Gila Gamliel, Ophir Akunis and David Amsalem, deputy minister Tzipi Hotovely and MKs Gideon Sa’ar and Dichter.Netanyahu’s spokesman earlier released a statement quoting a Channel 13 report about lines at polling stations in the lower Galilee town of Kfar Manda.Joint List head Ayman Odeh said when he voted in Haifa that he "feels energy" from his sector."We can bring about a historic achievement," he said.A spokeswoman for the Joint List said "Netanyahu and the Hebrew are purposely inflating reports on Arab turnout to present a false impression that will keep Arab voters at home."

