Netanyahu still needs Liberman to form a government - new poll

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was elected today, would he be able to form a government without Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party?
A new poll published Friday by the Hebrew daily Israel Hayom shows that Netanyahu would still need the Russian politician.
According to the poll, conducted by Maagar Mochot, the right-wing bloc only receives 56 Knesset seats.
The major parties would be divided as follows: Likud 31, Blue and White 30 and Labor 8, the latter representing an increase from the previous 2019 election.
Further, according to the poll, The Joint Arab list would get nine seats, United Right-wing Parties eight mandates, United Torah Judaism 7, Yisrael Beiteinu 7, New Right 4 and Ehud Barak’s party 4.
How would the right-wing do if Habayit Hayehudi, National Union, Otzma Yehudi and New Right would join together?
The Israel Hayom poll found that collectively they could achieve 19 seats. However, in this scenario, Likud would receive only 25 mandates and the right-wing bloc still would not achieve 61 seas without Liberman’s party.
