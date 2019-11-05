Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Could there be direct elections for prime minister?

In addition, the state would not give loans to dozens of political parties.

By
November 5, 2019 11:03
1 minute read.
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Could there be direct elections for prime minister?

Tension was evident between Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset’s new session on April 30. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Likud will try to bring back direct elections for prime minister as a solution to the current political impasse, new Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar said Tuesday.

In addition, the party will cancel the vacation day on the day of the vote. Both are moves to try to mitigate the damage of a possible third election in one year and not necessarily a permanent law for future elections.

Zohar said he thinks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seriously considering the moves and “really wants it…It can be a fantastic solution."

“It’ll save a lot of money. Direct elections without a vacation day has a much lower cost, just a few tens of millions of shekels. It’ll save billions,” Zohar said.

In addition, the state would not give loans to dozens of political parties.

Zohar said that if there are direct elections, then “whoever will be elected will be prime minister for four years and will have to build a coalition. Every one of the MKs in the house will know…that they have to get along” with the victor.

The proposal is meant to resolve the current political impasse, in which Likud and Blue and White are not managing to form a national unity coalition but neither has a majority without the other.

However, Zohar said that it could be passed as permanent law that if there is no government after a certain amount of time, there will be direct elections for the prime minister.

“The public is suffering from the [government] paralysis,” he said. “This will save them a headache.”


Related Content

A Jewish worshipper holds the Four Species, used in rituals for the holiday of Sukkot which began la
October 31, 2019
Can the afterglow of Sukkot affect the formation of government in Israel?

By SHIMON COWEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings