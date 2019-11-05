Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Could there be direct elections for prime minister?

Tension was evident between Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of the Knesset’s new session on April 30. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Likud will try to bring back direct elections for prime minister as a solution to the current political impasse, new Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar said Tuesday.



In addition, the party will cancel the vacation day on the day of the vote. Both are moves to try to mitigate the damage of a possible third election in one year and not necessarily a permanent law for future elections.

Zohar said he thinks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seriously considering the moves and “really wants it…It can be a fantastic solution."“It’ll save a lot of money. Direct elections without a vacation day has a much lower cost, just a few tens of millions of shekels. It’ll save billions,” Zohar said.In addition, the state would not give loans to dozens of political parties.Zohar said that if there are direct elections, then “whoever will be elected will be prime minister for four years and will have to build a coalition. Every one of the MKs in the house will know…that they have to get along” with the victor.The proposal is meant to resolve the current political impasse, in which Likud and Blue and White are not managing to form a national unity coalition but neither has a majority without the other.However, Zohar said that it could be passed as permanent law that if there is no government after a certain amount of time, there will be direct elections for the prime minister.“The public is suffering from the [government] paralysis,” he said. “This will save them a headache.”

