New Google doodle in honor of Israel's third election

Israel's Google homepage has put up a Google doodle in honor of Israel's third elections in a year.The doodle has a box with an Israeli flag in place of the second "o" in Google, with a blank voting slip sticking out of the top of the box. Clicking on the doodle causes Google to automatically search for "Israel Elections 2020," which also highlights the date of the elections.This is not the first time Google has put out a doodle for Israel's elections, with the search engine having put up a similar but visually different doodle for the September 17 and April 9 elections.Google often puts up a special doodle on its website in honor of different holidays, as well as commemorating the lives of notable individuals.