The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Nitzan Horowitz: Blue and White MKs may defect to Likud after election

Labor-Gesher-Meretz head Amir Peretz suggested a center-left minority government backed by both Avigdor Liberman and the Joint List may be in order.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
FEBRUARY 29, 2020 17:26
Democratic Union leader Nitzan Horowitz (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Democratic Union leader Nitzan Horowitz
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
"There are several Blue and White MKs that may defect to [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's cabinet after the election," Meretz head and Labor-Gesher-Meretz MK Nitzan Horowitz said at a cultural event on Saturday morning.

Horowitz claimed that his party is "more loyal to [Blue and White head, former IDF chief of staff Benny] Gantz and a transition of power than some parts of Blue and White itself."
He continued, calling to vote for the party so "there would be more chance for Gantz to be the next prime minister." He added that "Labor-Gesher-Meretz is the most loyal and stable link in the Center-Left bloc."

Avi Nissenkorn, a Blue and White MK and former General Workers Union director, said at a different cultural event on Saturday that the March 2 election are "a fateful hour for the future of Israel," adding that "if Blue and White will not be the biggest party [in the Knesset], we will wake up to a dangerous reality where Netanyahu crushes everything in his path to avoid a trial."

The Jerusalem District Court set Netanyahu's trial to kick off on March 17, the Court Spokesman’s Office announced last week. Netanyahu was indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust on January 28.

Other Blue and White MKs reiterated the importance of the amount of seats the party will get on March 2, with MK Meir Shalev calling next week's election "the most important [in the history of] the country."
MK Ofer Shelach said, "What is at stake is no less than Israel's future as a democracy."

He added that "Netanyahu's personal involvement in a nasty scam for [Gantz's advisor] Israel Bacher shows the lows Bibi has reached."
In a recording published by Channel 12 on Thursday evening, Bacher is heard calling Gantz "a danger to the people of Israel."

Labor-Gesher-Meretz head and former defense minister MK Amir Peretz outlined on Saturday a possible center-left minority government that would consist of Blue and White and Labor-Gesher-Meretz, with former defense minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu and the Arab minority's Joint List's "external support."

"First an inauguration of a government of Labor-Gesher-Meretz with Blue and White, and if Liberman and the Joint List keep the mutual rejections, they will have to support it from the outside until the cabinet is formed."

At a Saturday event in the Arab village of Taybeh, Joint List faction head MK Ahmad Tibi said that the list "is getting close to 15-16 seats and there is an awakening in the Arab street."
He added that the party is "willing to do a lot for a change in the State of Israel that would lead to coexistence with no incitement or segregation."


Tags Israel Avigdor Liberman Benjamin Netanyahu Joint List
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel is not a haven for sex offenders By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will Israel's third elections be the last? By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
5 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by