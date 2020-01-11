Ofer Shelah discusses immunity, Soleimani assassination at cultural event

Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah spoke to Kan reporter Liat Regev about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity and the US assassination of Qasem Soleimani at a cultural event on Saturday. When discussing the United States’ assassination of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, Shelah called it “a justifiable act of self-defense.” However, he warned that if the US were to withdraw from the region, it “would be bad for Israel.” “Immediately after the elections we will lead a regional move that will bring the US back to the Middle East and confirm Israel's senior position in the region,” Shelah said, adding that the party would do this while “resuming negotiations with the Palestinians.""I kept saying that Edelstein understands that it is impossible to stand in the way of 65 MKs who want immunity debate right now. Voters who go to the polls on March 2 deserve certainty. They need to know if prime minister candidate Benjamin Netanyahu will become convict Benjamin Netanyahu right after the elections,” said Shelah.Shelah also commented on Justice Minister Amir Ohana, saying that he is trying to “save Netanyahu from the court.” He also accused Ohana of “harming” the system.