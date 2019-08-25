Outrage in Likud after Blue and White MK calls Likud 'black'.

Members of the Likud party expressed outrage on Sunday towards a blue and white MK who called the party of Prime Minister Netanyahu "black". MK Ram Ben Barak said at a cultural event in Shoham on Saturday: "If you want to call it right and left, call it right and left. If you want to call it black and white, call it black and white. They are black, we are white."



The Likud responded that what Ben Barak said was "another deplorable statement by the party of Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz against Likud voters." A Likud spokesman pointed out past insults against Likud voters including "baboons" and "kissers of amulets and mezuzahs" (neither of which were actually said by Blue & White members). The party said the proper response we be delivered via the ballot boxes.

Likud member and Minister of Communications, David Amsalem, reacted to the statement: "I assume soon we'll see 'clarifications' and 'rewordings" of Ram Ben Barak's statement, but we've been called a "mob", "amulet kissers", and other gems. I guess now they've decided to call us 'the blacks'. Nothing we can do about that!"Amsalem continued: "Support for the Likud is high and authentic, it crosses borders and ethnicities, and God willing, it will bring us victory in September. Plain and simple, black and white."Shas leader, Aryeh Deri, also responded to Ben Barak's comments: "Unfortunately, racism is still alive and well in Israel. MK Ram Ben Barak you should be ashamed! Calling people "black" only because they choose to vote for a party you don't like? One time we're 'baboons', once we were "amulet kissers" and now "black". To the heads of Blue and White, distance yourselves from this racist and deplorable statement."Ben Barak replied that he did not intend to refer to race but to light and darkness and that any attempt to interpret his words otherwise is 'wicked'.Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.

