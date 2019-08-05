Parties aim to get Otzma Yehudit disqualified

The far-right Otzma Yehudit Party registers for the September elections.
(photo credit: DAVID DIMOLFETTA)
Yesh Atid will petition the Central Elections Committee to disqualify the Far Right Otzma Yehudit party from running in the September 17 election, party chairman Yair Lapid said on KAN Radio on Monday morning.
Petitions to disqualify Otzma Yehudit as a whole were rejected ahead of the April election. But former MK Michael Ben-Ari was prevented from running.
"Followers of [the late Far Right rabbi] Meir Kahane do not belong in a parliament under the portrait of [Zionist visionary Theodore] Herzl," Lapid said.
Lapid reacted to an initiative by the Likud's representative on the Central Elections Committee, MK David Bitan, to have no petitions to disqualify any parties or candidates.
Bitan explained his initiative by saying that the disqualification process already happened ahead of the April election, and there was no need to repeat it.
The initiative was first revealed by KAN Knesset reporter Ze'ev Kam.
In the April election, Otzma Yehudit ran as part of the Union of Right-wing Parties, and its only two candidates were Ben-Ari and Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was permitted to run. This time, Otzma is running independently, with more controversial figures on its list. Blue and White is expected to be one of multiple parties seeking the disqualification of Otzma and its candidates.
Its number two candidate, Hebron activist Baruch Marzel, was Kahane's parliamentary aide when he was an MK before their Kach party was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court.
There are also expected to be petitions to disqualify number 5 candidate Benzi Gopstein, an activist against mixed marriages.
