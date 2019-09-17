Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Parties’ voter fraud complaints start early

Yisrael Beytenu, Yamina complain of irregularities at the polls.

By
September 17, 2019 11:24
1 minute read.
Voting in Israel . (photo credit: REUTERS)

Yamina and Yisrael Beytenu complained of irregularities at polling stations in the first hours of voting Tuesday.

According to Yamina, voting slips for their party were replaced with slips for the New Right from April at a polling station in Hadera. The New Right is one of three parties running in the Yamina bloc, but it ran alone earlier this year.

Yisrael Beytenu said there was fraud in two polling stations in Ashdod. In one, its voting slips were covered, and in another, voters were told not to sealed their envelopes shut. Votes in unsealed envelopes still count, though it makes them more susceptible to sabotage.

In addition, Yisrael Beytenu said that their party’s slips were removed from a polling place in Arad. They blamed Gur Hassids, who support UTJ, for the wrongdoing.

All the incidents were reported to the Central Elections Committee. Yamina asked that the New Right slips be counted for their list.

These kinds of incidents are not unusual and occur sporadically in Israeli elections.

However, in the runup to this election, the Likud campaign put an emphasis on voter fraud allegations, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that there has been an attempt to “steal the election.”

The Likud’s voter fraud prevention efforts focused exclusively on Arab areas and included a failed attempt to pass a law allowing party-appointed election observers to bring cameras into polling stations, but not voting booths.

Meanwhile, parties petitioned the Central Election Committee against each other’s Election Day campaign efforts.

Central Election Committee chairman and Supreme Court Vice President Hanan Melcer stopped the Likud from operating an ice cream truck and giving out free frozen treats to voters, and Blue and White from leading a parade in Tel Aviv.

Demoratic Union petitioned against Shas distributing prayer books and good luck charms, which are illegal election gifts.

 


