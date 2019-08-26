Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Poll: 78% of Israeli Arabs support the Joint List entering coalition

65% of those asked expressed their complete support of a Blue & White headed coalition, and 20% said they neither support nor oppose the move.

By IDAN ZONSHINE
August 26, 2019 19:57
1 minute read.
An Israeli Arab casts her ballot at a polling station in the northern town of Reineh, in 2015

An Israeli Arab casts her ballot at a polling station inside a church in the northern town of Reineh, March 17, 2015.. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

Survey: 78% of the Israeli Arabic community support the Joint List entering the coalition.

The survey, done on Saturday, included 160 subjects from all walks of Arab life, Muslims: Christians and Druze Arabs of a variety ages.

In response to the question "Do you support or oppose the Joint list entering the coalition?", 53% said they would enter a moderate-left government, 14% said they would support the Joint list joining a blocking majority and 11% say they would enter any government coalition.

A large majority (76%) supported MK Ayman Odeh's declaration that he would join a moderate-left government. 65% of those asked expressed their complete support of a Blue & White headed coalition, and 20% said they neither support nor oppose the move.

In order of priorities, 57% of the Israeli-Arabic community see improving the socio-economic situation of Israeli Arabs as more important than solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Yusuf Makladeh, CEO of the "Statnet" research institute, told Maariv: "This isn't new, past surveys have pointed to the Arabic community in Israel being more interested in more pragmatic leadership, that will work towards solving more acute issues, such as curbing the spread of violence, building permits, infrastructure and sewage management."

He added that "For the first time in a decade, the leader of an Arabic party throws the ball over to the Jewish parties' court. A historic shift in perception, being as for the first time, an Arabic party actually represents the opinion held by the majority of the Arabic community in Israel.

Translated by Idan Zonshine.


Related Content

August 26, 2019
Report: Chief Justice Meltzer expected to introduce cameras to the ballots

By IDAN ZONSHINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings