Poll: 78% of Israeli Arabs support the Joint List entering coalition

Survey: 78% of the Israeli Arabic community support the Joint List entering the coalition.



The survey, done on Saturday, included 160 subjects from all walks of Arab life, Muslims: Christians and Druze Arabs of a variety ages.

In response to the question "Do you support or oppose the Joint list entering the coalition?", 53% said they would enter a moderate-left government, 14% said they would support the Joint list joining a blocking majority and 11% say they would enter any government coalition.A large majority (76%) supported MK Ayman Odeh's declaration that he would join a moderate-left government. 65% of those asked expressed their complete support of a Blue & White headed coalition, and 20% said they neither support nor oppose the move.In order of priorities, 57% of the Israeli-Arabic community see improving the socio-economic situation of Israeli Arabs as more important than solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Yusuf Makladeh, CEO of the "Statnet" research institute, told Maariv: "This isn't new, past surveys have pointed to the Arabic community in Israel being more interested in more pragmatic leadership, that will work towards solving more acute issues, such as curbing the spread of violence, building permits, infrastructure and sewage management."He added that "For the first time in a decade, the leader of an Arabic party throws the ball over to the Jewish parties' court. A historic shift in perception, being as for the first time, an Arabic party actually represents the opinion held by the majority of the Arabic community in Israel.Translated by Idan Zonshine.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });