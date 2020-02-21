The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17

"Meet with lawyers"

By DAVID BRINN  
FEBRUARY 21, 2020 08:49
March 17
8 a.m. – Start of trial at Jerusalem District Court (wear red tie)
12 p.m. – Lunch
2 p.m. – Coalition talks with Shas
4 p.m. – Coalition talks with Yamina
6 p.m. – Kirya, Tel Aviv – briefing on Iran
8:15 p.m. – Call Sara
9 p.m. – Meet with lawyers on trial
March 18
8 a.m. – Trial second day (wear blue tie)
12 p.m. – Lunch
2 p.m. – Coalition talks with Liberman
4 p.m. – Coalition talks with Gantz
5 p.m.  – Send aide to get some Acamol
6 p.m. – Kirya – briefing on Gaza
8:15 p.m. – Call Sara
9 p.m. – Meet with lawyers
March 19
8 a.m. – Trial third day – (go with open collar)
12 p.m. – Lunch
2 p.m. – Coalition talks with UTJ
4 p.m. – Coalition talks with Labor/Gesher/Meretz
5 p.m. – Check with White House if I can start annexing yet
6 p.m. – Kirya – briefing on Hezbollah and Syria
8:15 p.m. – Send Sara flowers
9 p.m. – Meet with lawyers
March 20-21, Friday and Saturday
Meet with lawyers
Check Avner’s tweets
Have dinner with Sara


March 22
8 a.m. – Trial resumes (wear suspenders)
12 p.m. – Cabinet meeting on the economy
1 p.m. – Lunch
2-6 p.m. – Second round of coalition negotiations
7 p.m. – Announce approval of more housing somewhere over Green Line
9 p.m. – Meeting with lawyers
11 p.m. – Call Sara to apologize for not calling

March 23
8 a.m. – Trial session (wear Uniqlo bomber jacket)
12 p.m. – Lunch
2-6 p.m. – Meet lawyers
8 p.m. – Take Sara to the movies
10 p.m. – Call President Trump and explain there will be delay in “Deal of the Century” implementation
Midnight – Hold initial meetings about 4th election strategy


