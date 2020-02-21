Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17

March 17
March 22
March 23
8 a.m. – Start of trial at Jerusalem District Court (wear red tie)
12 p.m. – Lunch
2 p.m. – Coalition talks with Shas
4 p.m. – Coalition talks with Yamina
6 p.m. – Kirya, Tel Aviv – briefing on Iran
8:15 p.m. – Call Sara
9 p.m. – Meet with lawyers on trial
March 18
8 a.m. – Trial second day (wear blue tie)
12 p.m. – Lunch
2 p.m. – Coalition talks with Liberman
4 p.m. – Coalition talks with Gantz
5 p.m. – Send aide to get some Acamol
6 p.m. – Kirya – briefing on Gaza
8:15 p.m. – Call Sara
9 p.m. – Meet with lawyers
March 19
8 a.m. – Trial third day – (go with open collar)
12 p.m. – Lunch
2 p.m. – Coalition talks with UTJ
4 p.m. – Coalition talks with Labor/Gesher/Meretz
5 p.m. – Check with White House if I can start annexing yet
6 p.m. – Kirya – briefing on Hezbollah and Syria
8:15 p.m. – Send Sara flowers
9 p.m. – Meet with lawyers
March 20-21, Friday and Saturday
Meet with lawyers
Check Avner’s tweets
Have dinner with Sara
8 a.m. – Trial resumes (wear suspenders)
12 p.m. – Cabinet meeting on the economy
1 p.m. – Lunch
2-6 p.m. – Second round of coalition negotiations
7 p.m. – Announce approval of more housing somewhere over Green Line
9 p.m. – Meeting with lawyers
11 p.m. – Call Sara to apologize for not calling
8 a.m. – Trial session (wear Uniqlo bomber jacket)
12 p.m. – Lunch
2-6 p.m. – Meet lawyers
8 p.m. – Take Sara to the movies
10 p.m. – Call President Trump and explain there will be delay in “Deal of the Century” implementation
Midnight – Hold initial meetings about 4th election strategy