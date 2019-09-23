Rivlin, Gantz and Netanyahu meet

President Reuven Rivlin met with Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to meet at his residence on Monday night.



Earlier in the day, Rivlin finished the consultations with all political parties. Netanyahu received 55 recommendations while Gantz received 54 recommendations. Both candidates failed to secure a majority of 61 out of the 120 Knesset seats.

In the meeting, Rivlin was expected to invite the leaders of the two bigger political parties to establish a unity government.

