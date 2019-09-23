Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rivlin, Gantz and Netanyahu meet

Earlier in the day Rivlin finished the consultations with all political parties.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 23, 2019 20:59

President Reuven Rivlin met with Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to meet at his residence on Monday night.

Earlier in the day, Rivlin finished the consultations with all political parties. Netanyahu received 55 recommendations while Gantz received 54 recommendations. Both candidates failed to secure a majority of 61 out of the 120 Knesset seats.

In the meeting, Rivlin was expected to invite the leaders of the two bigger political parties to establish a unity government.



September 23, 2019
Netanyahu 55, Gantz 54 as President Reuven Rivlin concludes consultations

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

