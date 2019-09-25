Rivlin mediating last-ditch talks between Netanyahu and Gantz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz are currently holding a dinner meeting with President Reuven Rivlin at the President's Residence on Wednesday night, in what is seen as the last chance at forming a national unity government.



Sources close to Rivlin said on Tuesday that he would likely only appoint a candidate to form a government next Wednesday after the Rosh Hashana holiday. But after no progress was made in initial talks between Likud and Blue and White, Rivlin changed his mind.

Fateful meeting between @netanyahu & @gantzbe about to start at President's Residence. @PresidentRuvi is threatening to give the mandate to form a government to @netanyahu, and event printed it, but there are those who say he's bluffing. — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) September 25, 2019

In an official statement, the President's Residence said Rivlin was preparing to grant the mandate at 8pm local time. Rivlin's associates said he would most likely grant the mandate to Netanyahu, who has received more recommendations from MKs in the new Knesset than Gantz.If the mandate is indeed granted on Wednesday evening, Rivlin and the candidate will deliver speeches at the President's Residence."The mandate can be granted whether there was progress or whether there was not," a source close to Rivlin said. "The president does not want to be am excuse for delaying forming a government. We are preparing for every possibility."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });