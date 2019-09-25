Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rivlin mediating last-ditch talks between Netanyahu and Gantz

The President is expected to announce which candidate will be first to form a coalition today at 8:00pm.

By
September 25, 2019 18:30
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz mee

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz meet after to discuss the formation of the new government, Setepmber 23 2019 . (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz are currently holding a dinner meeting with President Reuven Rivlin at the President's Residence on Wednesday night, in what is seen as the last chance at forming a national unity government.

Sources close to Rivlin said on Tuesday that he would likely only appoint a candidate to form a government next Wednesday after the Rosh Hashana holiday. But after no progress was made in initial talks between Likud and Blue and White, Rivlin changed his mind.

In an official statement, the President's Residence said Rivlin was preparing to grant the mandate at 8pm local time. Rivlin's associates said he would most likely grant the mandate to Netanyahu, who has received more recommendations from MKs in the new Knesset than Gantz.

If the mandate is indeed granted on Wednesday evening, Rivlin and the candidate will deliver speeches at the President's Residence. 

"The mandate can be granted whether there was progress or whether there was not," a source close to Rivlin said. "The president does not want to be am excuse for delaying forming a government. We are preparing for every possibility."


Related Content

Benny Gantz, chairman of the Blue and White party, places a hand on the Western Wall
September 25, 2019
Blue and White fail to attract support from religious-Zionist community

By JEREMY SHARON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings