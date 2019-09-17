Second time at polls: Same same but different on the security front

Whether Bibi or Gantz is elected as the next Prime Minister of Israel, the security of the nation will be at the forefront.

Six months ago, when Israel went to the polls for the first time, Gaza was front and center. It’s not much different this time, except the threats posed by Iran and Hezbollah cannot be ignored.

In April, thousands of soldiers and tanks were deployed along the border with the Hamas-run Gaza Strip after long-range rocket fire towards the center of the country.

On Monday, Haaretz reported that Netanyahu had wanted to go to war with Hamas in the Strip after a rocket was fired during his campaign speech in Ashdod. There weren’t thousands of soldiers along the border and the plan was stopped at the last moment, but a war almost broke out.

As they say in Thailand: Same, same but different.

But while Gaza remains a major concern for the next prime minister, it’s the threat posed by Iran which is front and center.

Six months ago, its ongoing ballistic missile testing and nuclear ambitions, its continued entrenchment in Syria as well as its continued support of Hezbollah (in both Lebanon and Syria) as well as for Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, all posed a direct threat to Israel.

Now beyond all that and considering that alleged expansion of Israeli airstrikes against Iranian targets in Iraq, increased tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as the increased tensions between the United States and Iran are also in the panoramic view..

All might lead the region to blow at any moment.

According to foreign reports, Israel has expanded airstrikes against Hezbollah and Iranian targets to both Lebanon and Iraq – two fronts which six months ago had been spared from any strikes.

The IDF recently announced that Hezbollah, which has been working on an expensive and classified precision missile project since 2013, has been attempting to build factories to produce precision missiles in South Lebanon, Beirut and the Bekaa under the guidance of senior Iranian officers.

A drone attack which reportedly targeted that precision missile project attributed to Israel in Beirut several weeks ago has kept the IDF on high alert in the north. And rightly so, Hezbollah fired an anti-tank missile towards a military vehicle in retaliation for an airstrike which killed two of its members in Syria planning a “killer drone” attack against targets in northern Israel.

Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned that it’s not over, that he still retains the right to retaliate against Israel for the alleged attack in Beirut.

It’s never over until the fat lady sings they say.

That’s just in Lebanon. Strikes attributed to Israel against Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq has not gone unnoticed by Tehran.

The night before the polls opened, an unidentified aircraft struck Shiite militia targets in the village of al-Hari near al-Bukamal on the Syrian-Iraqi border. Another unidentified aircraft struck the same area just last week. Several other strikes in Iraq, all against Shiite militia targets, have been blamed on Israel.

But it’s not only Israel carrying out strikes. Iran has also been accused of carrying out a drone and missile attack against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco’s oil processing facilities in Buqayq, disrupting almost half of the country’s oil capacities.

While Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed they were behind the attack, it was much more sophisticated and damaging than any previous attacks. The Houthis may be armed and financed by Iran, but it’s unlikely that the group was able to carry out such an unprecedented attack on the Kingdom.

With the fear that open military conflict with Iran is still possible, Netanyahu told Army Radio on Tuesday that Israel is “well-prepared” should the country be drawn into conflict with the Islamic Republic.

Whoever Israel wakes up with as Prime Minister, Benny or Bibi, they will have to important decisions for Israel’s security vis-à-vis enemies sworn to Israel’s destruction. It won’t be easy. Nothing ever is.

The flames of war might be low, but a bit more fuel and it might explode. And Israel won’t be spared from any war that might break out.

