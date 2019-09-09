Settler ‘gatekeepers’ organize to watch Arab polls

A group of settler leaders organized a team of “gatekeepers” to stand outside polling stations in Arab towns, ostensibly to protect official election observers, they announced Monday.



The group includes Benny Katzover, Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz, Bet El Local Council chairman Shai Alon, Sara Eliash, a founder of Kedumim, and others.

They have begun crowdfunding in order to send thousands of “gatekeepers” to polling stations in Arab areas.The group released a statement in which it pointed out that Central Elections Committee chairman Hanan Melcer has hired election supervisors.“He knows there will be fraud and he doesn’t trust the police and the observers, therefore, he established an anemic system of his own that will supposedly help,” the statement read. “But we don’t trust his system, and therefore, we established our own...to put an end to fraud.”The Joint List declined to comment.

