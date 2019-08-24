Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Stav Shaffir: Netanyahu has made terror the new status quo

"Unfortunately, Blue and White recite the same defensive perception that Netanyahu offers, instead of telling the public what we all already know - that this road is leading us towards a disaster."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 24, 2019 16:32
Cyprus's Ambassador Thessalia Salina Shabos (left), Zionist Union MK Stav Shaffir and Canada's Ambassador Deborah A. Lyons at the Panel Women in Diplomacy at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Jerusalem in November 21, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Co-chairwoman of the Democratic Union party Stav Shaffir spoke at Shabbat Tarbut on Saturday, saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has made terror the new status quo."

Shaffir, speaking on the stage of HaBima Theater, said, "A terrorist attack yesterday, one last week. His strategy is the exact opposite of what is needed. Hamas, who burn our crops and attempt to murder Israeli citizens, receive gifts, while the PLO, that cooperates with us in helping to curb terrorist activity, gets punished.
"When I saw the group of generals approaching the stage, I thought that they would attack and dismantle Netanyahu's erroneous defense paradigm," she added, referring to the three retired IDF generals that head the Blue and White party, Netanyahu's main rivals in the election.


 "Unfortunately, Blue and White recite the same defensive perception that Netanyahu offers, instead of telling the public what we all already know - that this road is leading us towards a disaster." 

Shaffir and the entire Democratic Union have been critical of Netanyahu since long before the inception of the party. Most recently on Thursday, Shaffir released a video in English condemning Netanyahu's denial of entry into Israel to US congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, going as far as to say it was a "gift" to the BDS movement. 


