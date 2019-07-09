Shamir Medical Center gives young woman fertility-saving operation

A baby in a stroller or carriage (illustrative).
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center helped a 27-year-old Ethiopian cancer patient to freeze her ovaries due to her extreme situation, a press release on behalf of the hospital reported on Tuesday.
The young woman does not have an Israeli medical insurance and the procedure was done out of special consideration to her unique situation. She is suffering from a cancerous growth in her chest and began chemotherapy.
100 pieces from her ovaries were removed and eight immature eggs to be sent to the lab where they were be artificially encouraged to mature. These eggs will be added to the mature eggs that this process saved.
Head of the Fertility Service at Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center Dr. Yariv Gideoni wished the patient full recovery and said the operation is proof “we are all one living tissue.”
